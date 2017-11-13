UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: Stock Up on Snacks For Your Hunting Trip With Smokehouse Glenn
Marquette, MI – November 13, 2017 – Rifle season is just a few days away, so now is the time to stock up on snacks for your trip. Smokehouse Glenn is the perfect place to grab your treats. Get in the hunting theme and enjoy some venison jerky, or go for some of their delicious cheeses!
Smokehouse Glenn is located at 1040 Country Lane in Ishpeming.
With UPBargains.com you can get $10 Smokehouse Glenn Certificates and shop the store for your trip. While you’re there, bring some back for the family including spiral silenced hams, apple button, pumpkin butter, and mustards!
Visit our online store to reserve your certificates and then pick them up in store, or have them mailed to your home. So take the trip up to Ishpeming and use up to two certificates per visit for the best savings from UPBargains.com!
Smokehouse Glenn is opening Monday-Saturday 10a-6p and on Sunday’s, stop by for samples from 12-4p. You can always call ahead or ask questions by dialing (906) 485-4220
