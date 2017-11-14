UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: $10 Silver Creek Thrift Certificates
Marquette, MI – November 14, 2017 – The Silver Creek Thrift Store is the place to go for a wide assortment of essential items. It could be the perfect stop to get some early holiday shopping down!
Call Silver Creek Thrift at (906) 273-2473
Items for sale include adult and children’s clothing, accessories, furniture, household items, books, games, outdoor equipment, and more. Now, UPBargains.com can help you save while being thrifty with $10 certificates to Silver Creek Thrift. Swing by Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with your certificate and shop the deals!
Purchase your $10 Silver Creek Thrift Certificate from UPBargains.com and visit Silver Creek Thrift in Harvey. Call ahead at (906) 273-2473.
Lauren has been with GLR for a few years now and does all of the new graphic materials for the websites. She is also a professional photographer and covers most of Great Lakes Radio events
No matter what event, Lauren will probably be there putting her camera in people's faces! Make sure to smile!
Lauren shoots predominately with a Nikon D7000 equip with 18-55mm and 55-200mm lenses, as well as a Tokina 11-16mm and an 8mm Rokinon Fisheye! Occasionally Lauren will shoot with a Canon Rebel T3i equip with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses.
Please feel free to check out Lauren's past and future posts on this Great Lakes Radio website.
Follow her on Facebook at /saddlebackphoto, Instagram at @saddlebackphotography or www.saddlebackphoto.com
Latest posts by Lauren (see all)
