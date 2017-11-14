UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: $10 Silver Creek Thrift Certificates

Marquette, MI – November 14, 2017 – The Silver Creek Thrift Store is the place to go for a wide assortment of essential items. It could be the perfect stop to get some early holiday shopping down!

Items for sale include adult and children’s clothing, accessories, furniture, household items, books, games, outdoor equipment, and more. Now, UPBargains.com can help you save while being thrifty with $10 certificates to Silver Creek Thrift. Swing by Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with your certificate and shop the deals!

Purchase your $10 Silver Creek Thrift Certificate from UPBargains.com and visit Silver Creek Thrift in Harvey. Call ahead at (906) 273-2473.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments