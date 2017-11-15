UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: $10 Menu Certificates to the Up North Lodge in Gwinn
Marquette, MI – November 15, 2017 – Got a camp out in Gwinn? Come into town and grab dinner at the Up North Lodge after a long day of hunkering down in the woods. The Up North Lodge offers a cozy, family-friendly atmosphere accompanied by a great menu and a 10 foot TV!
Located at 215 S. County Rd. 557 in Gwinn, MI 49841
Purchase a $10 Up North Lodge Menu Certificate from UPBargains.com to use on their “Almost” World Famous Ribs or some “Squeaky” Cheese Curds while enjoying the free WiFi! Order your certificate online and pick it up at our office in Marquette near Super One Foods!
You’ll know you’re Up North the moment you arrive! Get in to the Up North Lodge in Gwinn!
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Lauren has been with GLR for a few years now and does all of the new graphic materials for the websites. She is also a professional photographer and covers most of Great Lakes Radio events
No matter what event, Lauren will probably be there putting her camera in people's faces! Make sure to smile!
Lauren shoots predominately with a Nikon D7000 equip with 18-55mm and 55-200mm lenses, as well as a Tokina 11-16mm and an 8mm Rokinon Fisheye! Occasionally Lauren will shoot with a Canon Rebel T3i equip with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses.
Please feel free to check out Lauren's past and future posts on this Great Lakes Radio website.
Follow her on Facebook at /saddlebackphoto, Instagram at @saddlebackphotography or www.saddlebackphoto.com
Latest posts by Lauren (see all)
Comments
comments