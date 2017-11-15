UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: $10 Menu Certificates to the Up North Lodge in Gwinn

Marquette, MI – November 15, 2017 – Got a camp out in Gwinn? Come into town and grab dinner at the Up North Lodge after a long day of hunkering down in the woods. The Up North Lodge offers a cozy, family-friendly atmosphere accompanied by a great menu and a 10 foot TV!

Purchase a $10 Up North Lodge Menu Certificate from UPBargains.com to use on their “Almost” World Famous Ribs or some “Squeaky” Cheese Curds while enjoying the free WiFi! Order your certificate online and pick it up at our office in Marquette near Super One Foods!

You’ll know you’re Up North the moment you arrive! Get in to the Up North Lodge in Gwinn!

