UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: $50 Wilderness Sports Gift Cards for 20% Off!
Marquette, MI – November 16, 2017 – New some new things to get you through this season at deer camp? Drop by Wilderness Sports in Ishpeming to pick up everything you need for our outdoor adventures!
Shop at Wilderness Sports this hunting season.
UPBargagins.com has $50 Gift Cards good toward any store purchase. Wilderness Sports carries a huge selection of firearms, ammunition, hunting and fishing accessories, clothing and more. You’ll find everything from clothing, to camping equipment, to training items for your dog. The gift card makes a great gift for someone special in your life or big savings for you! At 20% off, get this $50 card for just $40 on UPBargains.com.
Purchase or reserve online then pick up the card at our office in Marquette. Shop ahead by checking out products on their website! The store is open Monday through Friday 8:30a-8p and Weekends 9a-5p. Wilderness Sports is located at 107 E. Division St. in downtown Ishpeming.
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Lauren has been with GLR for a few years now and does all of the new graphic materials for the websites. She is also a professional photographer and covers most of Great Lakes Radio events
No matter what event, Lauren will probably be there putting her camera in people's faces! Make sure to smile!
Lauren shoots predominately with a Nikon D7000 equip with 18-55mm and 55-200mm lenses, as well as a Tokina 11-16mm and an 8mm Rokinon Fisheye! Occasionally Lauren will shoot with a Canon Rebel T3i equip with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses.
Please feel free to check out Lauren's past and future posts on this Great Lakes Radio website.
Follow her on Facebook at /saddlebackphoto, Instagram at @saddlebackphotography or www.saddlebackphoto.com
Latest posts by Lauren (see all)
Comments
comments