DNR Awards $1.4M In Improvement Grants
GLR News Update
Lansing, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Michigan D-N-R has awarded just over $1-point-4 million to recreation improvement projects in 36 communities.
The money comes through Recreation Passport grants funded by the sales of the annual Recreation Passport pass.
The pass grants residents vehicle entry at all state parks and recreation areas.
The D-N-R says Marquette County projects to receive funding include upgrades to the Silver Creek Recreation Area in Chocolay Township, and a series of improvements to Perkins Park, Humboldt Township Park and the Tilden Township Hall Playground.
