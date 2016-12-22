Forsyth Twp. Man Charged With Sex Crime With Minor
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Forsyth Township Police arrested one man yesterday on a felony charge of Child Sexually Abusive Activity.
56-year-old Todd Bartczak of Forsyth Township was arrested on the charge after it was authorized by the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office.
It is alleged that Bartczak enticed a minor to engage in sexually abusive activity for the purpose of producing child sexually abusive material.
He was arrested at his residence on Banshee Street and lodged at the Marquette County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
If convicted, Bartczak faces up to 20 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.
