MQT County Man Arrested For Shooting Incident

December 22, 2016 | Filed under: U.P. News Updates | Posted by:
GLR News Update

GLR News Update

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – A Marquette County man has been arrested after an overnight shooting incident.

Marquette County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call from a residence at 460 Yelle Road in Sands Township around 11:40 last night.

The caller said a disorderly man was on their property and was possibly shooting at livestock.

An unidentified 34-year-old year old Sands Township man was arrested without incident and was charges with Operating While Intoxicated, Reckless Use of a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm While Intoxicated.

The man was lodged in the Marquette County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

A weapon was found on the property and deputies say no animals were harmed.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Tumblr
  • Reddit
  • Google Bookmarks
  • Add to favorites
  • Print
  • PDF
  • StumbleUpon
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Yahoo! Buzz
  • BarraPunto
  • Bitacoras.com
  • LinkedIn
  • Live
  • RSS
  • Slashdot
  • Mixx
  • Fark
  • MySpace

Walt

Latest posts by Walt (see all)

Comments

comments

More U.P. News Updates