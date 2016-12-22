MQT County Man Arrested For Shooting Incident
GLR News Update
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – A Marquette County man has been arrested after an overnight shooting incident.
Marquette County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call from a residence at 460 Yelle Road in Sands Township around 11:40 last night.
The caller said a disorderly man was on their property and was possibly shooting at livestock.
An unidentified 34-year-old year old Sands Township man was arrested without incident and was charges with Operating While Intoxicated, Reckless Use of a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm While Intoxicated.
The man was lodged in the Marquette County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.
A weapon was found on the property and deputies say no animals were harmed.
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Comments
comments