Drugs Seized In Marquette Search

December 22, 2016 | Filed under: U.P. News Updates | Posted by:
GLR News Update

GLR News Update

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Marquette City Police seized various illegal drugs at a residence early this morning.

A search warrant was executed on the 500 block of West Baraga Avenue around 3:00 a.m.

The search was part of a multi-agency narcotic investigation and netted undisclosed amounts of marijuana, edible THC products and several undetermined narcotics.

Criminal charges are being sought with the Marquette County Prosecutor, and no arrests have been made at this time.

