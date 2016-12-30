New Marquette And Alger Co. Sheriffs Sworn In
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – New Sheriffs in Marquette and Alger Counties have been sworn in.
Former Chocolay Township Police Chief Greg Zyburt was sworn in as Marquette County Sheriff yesterday at the Marquette County Circuit Courtroom.
Zyburt has been with the Chocolay Township Police Department for 32 years.
In Alger County, Todd Brock was sworn in as Sheriff in Alger County District Court.
Brock has served as an Alger County sheriff’s deputy since 1991.
Both begin their new posts on January 1st.
