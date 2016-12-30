Illinois Teen Hurt In U.P. Snowmobile Crash
GLR News Update
Houghton, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – An Illinois teenager was injured in a snowmobiling accident yesterday in Houghton County.
Authorities say a 14-year-old girl from Fox Lake, Illinois lost control of her machine while riding with a group near Sidnaw in Duncan Township around 1:45 p.m.
She was thrown from the snowmobile and suffered hip and leg injuries.
She was taken to Baraga County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Her condition is not known at this time.
