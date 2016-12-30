NYE Ball Drop Tomorrow In Marquette
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The City of Marquette and the Marquette Downtown Development Authority are gearing up for the annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop this weekend.
The event has some changes this year.
The main change is the location of the ball drop from the previous location off of the Old Bank Building at the intersection of Washington and Front to the center of the 100 block of Washington off of the Masonic Building.
Washington Street will be closed between Front Street and Third Street tomorrow night at 11:00 p.m. for the Ball Drop.
