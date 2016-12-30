Foul Play Not Suspected In Ishpeming Twp. Death
GLR News Update
Ishpeming Township, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Foul play is not suspected in the death of a Marquette County man who was found in lying in the snow early this morning.
Police say the body of the unidentified elderly man was discovered just after 7:00 a.m. today near Hollyhock Street and Randall Drive in Ishpeming Township.
Reports say authorities believe the man had a medical incident while walking near his home.
His name is being withheld.
