Foul Play Not Suspected In Ishpeming Twp. Death

December 30, 2016 | Filed under: U.P. News Updates | Posted by:
GLR News Update

GLR News Update

Ishpeming Township, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Foul play is not suspected in the death of a Marquette County man who was found in lying in the snow early this morning.

Police say the body of the unidentified elderly man was discovered just after 7:00 a.m. today near Hollyhock Street and Randall Drive in Ishpeming Township.

Reports say authorities believe the man had a medical incident while walking near his home.

His name is being withheld.

