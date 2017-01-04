Probation For Big Bay Woman’s Meth Charge
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – A Marquette county woman arrested on meth charges has been sentenced to probation.
21-year-old Taylor Trezona of Big Bay was charged with Operating and Maintaining a Meth Lab in connection with the seizure of a meth lab last August.
Detectives with the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team arrested Trezona and 31-year-old Holly Bates after locating the meth lab in a pop-up camper in Big Bay during an investigation into an assault.
Trezona plead guilty to the charge in December.
She was sentenced to 18 months probation and ordered to complete a drug rehab program.
