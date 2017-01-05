Lake Effect Snow Continues Across West And East U.P.
GLR News Update
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The National Weather Service in Marquette says a Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect into tomorrow for Alger, Luce, northern Schoolcraft and Chippewa Counties, while a Lake Effect Snow Advisory is posted for Northern Houghton and Keweenaw Counties until Saturday evening.
Lake effect snow will continue across the region with winds up to 30mph in areas along Lake Superior.
6 to 12 inches of snow is expected east of Munising, while 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected through tonight south of Houghton with an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow through Saturday in higher terrain areas of the Keweenaw Peninsula.
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Comments
comments