U.S. Attorney To Step Down Later This Month
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Patrick Miles, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, is stepping down later this month.
Miles became U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan in 2012 after 21 years in private law practice in Grand Rapids.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District has 38 attorneys and 83 staff with offices in Grand Rapids, Lansing, and Marquette.
The district covers 49 counties, including the entire Upper Peninsula. Miles’ resignation will be effective at noon on January 20th.
