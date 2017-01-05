Kivela Bill In Speed Limit Package Becomes Law
Lansing, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – A package of bills that may raise speed limits on certain Michigan roads has been signed into law by Governor Rick Snyder.
It includes a measure by 109th District State Representative John Kivela of Marquette.
The law allows M-DOT to raise the speed limit up to 75 mph on at least 600 miles of freeways and up to 65 mph on at least 900 miles of non-freeway M-designated highways.
The increases will only be allowed if safety and engineering studies are conducted.
Kivela’s measure adjusts assessment of points for certain speeding violations used by insurers to determine eligibility for auto insurance.
