Bark River Woman Hurt In Car/Train Accident

January 5, 2017 | Filed under: U.P. News Updates | Posted by:

GLR News Update

Bark River, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Delta County Sheriff’s Office has released further details about a car/train accident that happened yesterday afternoon.

It happened on D Road in Bark River around 4:15 p.m.

The driver of the car has been identified as 70-year-old Karen Welch of Bark River.

She was airlifted to UP Health System-Marquette for treatment of injuries and is currently reported to be in stable condition.

The accident remains under investigation.

