Bark River Woman Hurt In Car/Train Accident
Bark River, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Delta County Sheriff’s Office has released further details about a car/train accident that happened yesterday afternoon.
It happened on D Road in Bark River around 4:15 p.m.
The driver of the car has been identified as 70-year-old Karen Welch of Bark River.
She was airlifted to UP Health System-Marquette for treatment of injuries and is currently reported to be in stable condition.
The accident remains under investigation.
