Marquette DDA Improving Parking Technology

January 6, 2017

GLR News Update

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Marquette Downtown Development Authority is upgrading downtown parking system technology with smart parking meters and multi-space pay stations.

Next week, the DDA will be replacing existing parking meters in the downtown with new smart meters which will accept both coins and credit cards.

A pay-by-plate pay station has also been installed in the lower level of the Bluff Street Parking Ramp.

Upon parking, users are required to enter their vehicle’s license plate number into the pay station and make the appropriate payment for their desired stay time.

The DDA says parking revenue will be used for snow removal and maintenance of downtown streets, sidewalks and parking areas.

