DNR Adjusts McLain State Park Rental Rates
GLR News Update
Houghton, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Michigan D-N-R is temporarily adjusting camping and lodging fees at McLain State Park in Houghton County.
The rates are being adjusted for the upcoming camping season due to damages to some of the park’s amenities caused by shoreline erosion.
D-N-R officials say because of potential unavailability of flush toilets and showers, they will be charging semi-modern rates for campsites and mini-cabins.
Severe storms in September 2014 and January 2015 caused erosion that ate away park roadways, utilities and large sections of embankment that closed a dozen lakefront campsites.
Work on park repairs will begin this spring.
