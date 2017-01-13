Democrats To Hold ACA Support Rally In Marquette Sunday
GLR News Update
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Area Democrats are organizing a rally in support of the Affordable Care Act this Sunday in Marquette.
Officials with the Marquette County Democratic Party say they are holding the rally outside of UP Health System-Marquette Sunday afternoon at 1:00 o’clock.
They say they are rallying against announced plans by Republicans in Washington D.C. to eliminate the ACA.
Organizers say the repeal will negatively affect access to to health care for U.P. residents and will hurt the financial stability of U.P. hospitals and other health care providers.
The rally is being held in conjunction with other rallies around the country on that date.
