D-N-R Offering Grants To Improve U.P. Deer Habitat
GLR News Update
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Michigan D-N-R is offering thousands of dollars in grant funding to help improve deer habitats in the U.P.
The D-N-R is providing up to $100,000 for projects through the Deer Habitat Improvement Partnership Initiative.
The effort is a competitive grant program designed to improve deer habitats on non-state lands in Upper Michigan.
The maximum amount available in individual grants is $15,000, and the minimum is $2,000.
More information is available at mi.gov/dnr.
The deadline to apply for the grant is March 1st.
