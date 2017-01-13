D-N-R Offering Grants To Improve U.P. Deer Habitat

January 13, 2017 | Filed under: U.P. News Updates | Posted by:

GLR News Update

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Michigan D-N-R is offering thousands of dollars in grant funding to help improve deer habitats in the U.P.

The D-N-R is providing up to $100,000 for projects through the Deer Habitat Improvement Partnership Initiative.

The effort is a competitive grant program designed to improve deer habitats on non-state lands in Upper Michigan.

The maximum amount available in individual grants is $15,000, and the minimum is $2,000.

More information is available at mi.gov/dnr.

The deadline to apply for the grant is March 1st.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Tumblr
  • Reddit
  • Google Bookmarks
  • Add to favorites
  • Print
  • PDF
  • StumbleUpon
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Yahoo! Buzz
  • BarraPunto
  • Bitacoras.com
  • LinkedIn
  • Live
  • RSS
  • Slashdot
  • Mixx
  • Fark
  • MySpace

Walt

Latest posts by Walt (see all)

Comments

comments

More U.P. News Updates