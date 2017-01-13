Update Released For Houghton Co. Fatal Accident
Houghton, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Houghton County Sheriff’s Department has released an update of a fatal Monday morning traffic accident.
It happened on M-26 in Franklin Township near Coal Dock Road when a car, driven by 21-year-old Jerome Berdecia collided with a pickup driven by 63-year-old Patrick Beyers of Dollar Bay.
Berdecia died of injuries, while a passenger, his 21-year-old wife, Neidalis Maldonado-Berdecia remains hospitalized in Wausau Hospital in stable condition.
Deputies say Berdecia was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard stationed at Portage station in Dollar Bay.
Beyers’ 61-year-old wife, Debora, their 34-year-old son, Craig Beyers and their 6-year-old grandson all sustained injuries.
Debora Beyers remains at UP Health System-Marquette in unknown condition.
The others have been released from Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital.
An investigation found that Berdecia lost control of his vehicle and crossed the center line into the path of the Beyer’s pickup.
