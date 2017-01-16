Search Continues For Missing Hancock Man

January 16, 2017 | Filed under: U.P. News Updates | Posted by:

GLR News Update

Houghton, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the search for a missing Hancock man.

33-year-old Kenneth Ryan Clark, who is known by the name Ryan, was last seen at his home around 11:30 p.m. last Thursday.

Clark is described as a white male, approximately 5’10” to 6 feet tall and weighing about 160 pounds.

He has reddish hair with a beard and mustache and wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a puffy olive green jacket and a winter hat.

If you have any information concerning his whereabouts, call the Houghton County Sheriff at (906) 482-0055.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Tumblr
  • Reddit
  • Google Bookmarks
  • Add to favorites
  • Print
  • PDF
  • StumbleUpon
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Yahoo! Buzz
  • BarraPunto
  • Bitacoras.com
  • LinkedIn
  • Live
  • RSS
  • Slashdot
  • Mixx
  • Fark
  • MySpace

Walt

Latest posts by Walt (see all)

Comments

comments

More U.P. News Updates