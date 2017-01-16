Search Continues For Missing Hancock Man
Houghton, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the search for a missing Hancock man.
33-year-old Kenneth Ryan Clark, who is known by the name Ryan, was last seen at his home around 11:30 p.m. last Thursday.
Clark is described as a white male, approximately 5’10” to 6 feet tall and weighing about 160 pounds.
He has reddish hair with a beard and mustache and wears glasses.
He was last seen wearing a puffy olive green jacket and a winter hat.
If you have any information concerning his whereabouts, call the Houghton County Sheriff at (906) 482-0055.
