MQT Co. Traffic Accident Damages Home

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Marquette County Sheriff’s deputies responded to traffic accident last night in Ely Township.

It happened at 38047 County Road 581 at 7:15 p.m. when a pickup truck left the road, crossed the property and hit a parked pickup truck that was pushed into the residence.

The driver of the pickup truck was 29-year-old David Schneider of Ishpeming.

Deputies say a medical issue caused Schneider to black out and lose control.

No injuries were reported to the homeowner, but both pickups were totaled and the residence had moderate damage.

