Two Arrested In Eastern U.P. For C-S-C, Assault And Home Invasion
GLR News Update
Kincheloe, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Two men have been arrested and arraigned in Chippewa County on Criminal Sexual Conduct, Assault and Home Invasion charges.
25-year-old Andre Hudak and 19-year-old Alonzo Upchurch were arrested this week in Kinchloe after police say they broke into a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her last Friday.
Hudak is charged with with 1st Degree C-S-C, while Upchurch is charged with Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree C-S-C.
They are also both charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Penetration C-S-C, Kidnapping and Restraining a Victim for C-S-C and 1st Degree Home Invasion.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says the two men knew the victim and broke into her home Friday afternoon while she was there with her young child.
They were both arrested Monday and arraigned in 91st District Court.
