Fatal Accident Near Iron River Investigated
GLR News Update
Iron River, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Authorities in Iron County report a fatal car accident this morning.
The accident happened just west of Iron River on US-2 around 8:00 a.m., central time, and according to the Iron County Sheriff, it involved a passenger car and a grader truck.
A section of US-2 near Wild River Road has been closed due to the accident, and a detour route is posted.
No other details of the crash are available at this time, and no names have been released.
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Comments
comments