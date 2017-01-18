Fatal Accident Near Iron River Investigated

January 18, 2017 | Filed under: U.P. News Updates | Posted by:

GLR News Update

Iron River, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Authorities in Iron County report a fatal car accident this morning.

The accident happened just west of Iron River on US-2 around 8:00 a.m., central time, and according to the Iron County Sheriff, it involved a passenger car and a grader truck.

A section of US-2 near Wild River Road has been closed due to the accident, and a detour route is posted.

No other details of the crash are available at this time, and no names have been released.

