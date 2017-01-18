One Injured In Marquette County Car Accident
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one car crash on M-35 near County Road MK in Richmond Township this morning.
A 27-year-old Palmer man was southbound on M-35 in a 2005 Kia Optima around 9:40 a.m.
The car crossed the center line on a curve, left the road, went into the ditch and struck several trees.
The driver sustained numerous non-life threatening injuries and was taken to U.P. Health System-Marquette.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, and charges are expected to be filed against the driver pending blood test results.
The driver’s name has not been released.
