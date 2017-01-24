U.S. Senator Gary Peters Supports Trump T-P-P Order
GLR News Update
Washington, D.C. – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Michigan’s junior U.S. Senator is supporting an executive order by President Donald Trump to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or T-P-P.
Democrat Gary Peters says he has long opposed the trade deal because it fails to address unfair labor practices and foreign currency manipulation that puts American manufacturers and automakers at a competitive disadvantage.
Peters says he recently cosponsored legislation requiring the President to make the withdrawal and is pleased Trump took the step to withdraw from the agreement.
