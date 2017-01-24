Marquette Snowboard Event Canceled Due To Thaw
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The 2017 Downtown Showdown Rail Jam in Marquette has been canceled due to the warm weather.
The Marquette Downtown Development Authority says there is not enough snow to hold the ski and snowboard competition this year because of the recent snow melt.
The event was scheduled for February 4th.
This marks the second year in a row that the event has been canceled due to weather.
Officials with the D-D-A say the event will not be rescheduled, and anyone who pre-registered will have their fees refunded.
