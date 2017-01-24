NMU Hires Digneit As Director Of Theater
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Northern Michigan University’s Forest Roberts Theatre has announced the hiring of Bill Digneit of Marquette as the new director of theater.
Digneit is known in the Marquette community as co-owner of Double Trouble Entertainment with his twin brother, Pat.
Digneit has a bachelor’s degree in theater and entertainment arts from NMU and a Master of Fine Arts degree in technical production and design from Florida State University.
He says he hopes to increase the program’s visibility throughout the region as well as establish stronger relationships with other theater programs.
Digneit will start after the current academic year.
