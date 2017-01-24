D-N-R Investigates Iron Co. Wolf Poaching
Iron River, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Michigan D-N-R conservation officers are looking for help from the public in their investigation of a wolf poaching incident in the U.P.
The incident was reported to the D-N-R Sunday afternoon in Iron County’s Stambaugh Township, about 10 miles southwest of Iron River.
A passerby spotted a dead female wolf, weighing approximately 70 pounds, lying several feet off the side of East Brule Lake Road.
An investigation by conservation officers determined the wolf had been shot.
The animal had most likely poached earlier that morning and then moved to the roadside in the early afternoon.
If you have any information regarding the incident, contact your nearest D-N-R office or call the 24-hour D-N-R Report All Poaching line at 800-292-7800.
