Kivela Co-Chairing Sportsmen’s Caucus In Lansing
Lansing, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – 109th District State Representative John Kivela has been named one of two House co-chairs of the Michigan Sportsmen’s Caucus.
The Marquette Democrat joins co-chairs Republican State Representative Triston Cole of Mancelona and State Senators Democrat David Knezek of Dearborn Heights and Republican Mike Green of Mayville.
The bipartisan caucus works to promote and protect hunting, fishing and trapping opportunities.
The legislators also meet with members of the community to discuss outdoor activities and policies.
This marks the second consecutive legislative term where Kivela has been named as a co-chair.
