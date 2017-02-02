Car Fire Shuts Down Highway In Negaunee Township
The burned vehicle being cleared from the scene. (Photo: Luke Noordyk)
Negaunee Township, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – A portion of US-41 in Negaunee Township was closed down yesterday afternoon as authorities responded to a vehicle fire.
The fire was reported just after 1:45 p.m. when the driver had to pull over due to smoke coming from the vehicle.
Reports say the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and was able to get away safely.
The vehicle became fully engulfed in flames and is a total loss.
The highway was closed for abut a half-hour as crews put out the fire and cleared the scene.
