Ishpeming Microbrewery Closes Indefinitely
GLR News Update
Ishpeming, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – A popular western Marquette County microbrewery has closed it’s doors indefinitely.
According to a statement on the Cognition Brewery’s Facebook page, the brewery, located in the lower level of the Mather Inn in Ishpeming, will be closed until further notice.
No official reason for the closure was cited, but a large amount of snow has been dropped in front of the brewery, blocking public access to the door of the business.
