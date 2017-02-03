Downstate Man Arrested In Houghton Drug Bust
GLR News Update
Houghton, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – A downstate man was arrested yesterday on several felony drug counts in the Copper Country.
The Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team-West says 19-year-old Jon Ettinger of Grand Rapids was arrested after a pair of search warrants were executed at a residence in Houghton.
Detectives seized undisclosed amounts of processed marijuana packaged for distribution and prescription medications believed to be altered with LSD.
The searches and arrest came after a month-long investigation.
Ettinger was lodged at the Houghton County Jail and faces a preliminary exam on February 17th.
