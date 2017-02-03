Ishpeming City Hires New Police Chief

Ishpeming, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The City of Ishpeming has hired a new Chief of Police.

According to City Manager Mark Slown, Steve Snowaert has been hired to the post.

He will fill the vacancy created when former Chief Dan Willey stepped down to become the Undersheriff with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office.

Snowaert comes to Ishpeming after several years with the Marquette Police Department.

