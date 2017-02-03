MAPS Board Of Ed Opposes DeVos Appointment
GLR News Update
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Marquette Area Public Schools Board of Education has formally gone on record to oppose the appointment of Betsy DeVos as U.S. Secretary of Education.
In a letter sent to U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, the Board says they have serious concerns about the possible appointment.
They say DeVos is not qualified for the job and has little to no relevant experience.
The Board sent the letter in support of concerns voiced by teachers in the district with DeVos’ support of privatization of schools and how that may affect public education funding.
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Comments
comments