Casperson Bill Increases Govt. Accountability
GLR News Update
Lansing, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Legislation has been introduced by Senator Tom Casperson that would require most state government departments to pay court costs of those who win a case against a state department or agency.
The Escanaba Republican says the legislation is intended to encourage state departments to work with residents and businesses on disagreements, instead of pushing them into court.
The measure says should disagreements lead to legal action, and a department loses, it would be held financially accountable.
The legislation has been referred to the Senate Elections and Government Reform Committee for consideration.
