Marquette House Fire Controlled Quickly
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Marquette City Firefighters responded to a structure fire over the weekend.
They were called out to 250 West Ridge Street just before midnight Saturday and found smoke coming from the second floor and attic of the building.
The occupants were all out of the structure and accounted for, the fire was put out and the scene was cleared in about 90 minutes.
One resident was housed at an area hotel with the Pigs and Heat fund.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
