Delta County Rollover Injures Two People
GLR News Update
Escanaba, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Delta County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two vehicle accident last night just before 11:00 o’clock on US-2 near the Highland Golf Club in Ford River Township.
An eastbound vehicle driven by a 54-year-old Escanaba woman crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle driven by a 21-year-old Bark River man.
The eastbound vehicle rolled over and hit several trees.
The woman had to be extricated from her vehicle and was taken to OSF Hospital and later transferred to UP Health System-Marquette.
The man was treated and released at OSF Hospital.
The accident remains under investigation and no names have been released.
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Comments
comments