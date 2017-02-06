Exploratory Drilling Underway At Porkies State Park

February 6, 2017 | Filed under: U.P. News Updates | Posted by:

GLR News Update

Gogebic County, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Exploratory drilling for copper has begun on a portion of the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Gogebic County.

The drilling is being done on a 1-mile-square piece of property situated along the westernmost edge of the park.

The D-N-R issued a use permit to Orvana Resources U.S. Corporation, a subsidiary of Highland Copper, to conduct the drilling into early March.

If the exploration garners positive results for suitable copper, Highland Copper would conduct a feasibility study of mining the deposit by underground methods from land it owns outside the park.

Any potential mining would require a separate regulatory process through the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Tumblr
  • Reddit
  • Google Bookmarks
  • Add to favorites
  • Print
  • PDF
  • StumbleUpon
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Yahoo! Buzz
  • BarraPunto
  • Bitacoras.com
  • LinkedIn
  • Live
  • RSS
  • Slashdot
  • Mixx
  • Fark
  • MySpace

Walt

Latest posts by Walt (see all)

Comments

comments

More U.P. News Updates