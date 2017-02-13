One Hurt In Marquette Twp. Traffic Crash
GLR News Update
Marquette Township, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Marquette County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Marquette Township.
It happened just after 7:00 pm at the intersection of US-41 and Commerce Drive when an eastbound vehicle on US-41, driven by 21-year-old Eliza Groll of Marquette, went through a red light and hit a southbound pickup on Commerce Drive driven by 41-year-old Amy Hamila of Marquette.
Deputies say Groll was driving too fast for conditions and was not able to stop for a red light.
Groll was taken to UP Health System-Marquette for evaluation while Hamila was not injured.
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Comments
comments