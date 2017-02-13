One Hurt In Marquette Twp. Traffic Crash

February 13, 2017 | Filed under: U.P. News Updates | Posted by:

GLR News Update

Marquette Township, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Marquette County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Marquette Township.

It happened just after 7:00 pm at the intersection of US-41 and Commerce Drive when an eastbound vehicle on US-41, driven by 21-year-old Eliza Groll of Marquette, went through a red light and hit a southbound pickup on Commerce Drive driven by 41-year-old Amy Hamila of Marquette.

Deputies say Groll was driving too fast for conditions and was not able to stop for a red light.

Groll was taken to UP Health System-Marquette for evaluation while Hamila was not injured.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Tumblr
  • Reddit
  • Google Bookmarks
  • Add to favorites
  • Print
  • PDF
  • StumbleUpon
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Yahoo! Buzz
  • BarraPunto
  • Bitacoras.com
  • LinkedIn
  • Live
  • RSS
  • Slashdot
  • Mixx
  • Fark
  • MySpace

Walt

Latest posts by Walt (see all)

Comments

comments

More U.P. News Updates