Ironwood Home Damaged In Weekend Fire

Ironwood, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – An Ironwood home sustained damage in a fire Saturday night that appears to have been started by a space heater.

Firefighters were called to 357 East Houk Street about 9:00 p.m., central time.

Reports say the fire started near an outlet in the kitchen of the home and then spread to the second floor and attic.

The homeowner was taken to an area hospital for possible smoke inhalation, but was later released.

Investigators say the fire appears to have started from a space heater and an extension cord not rated to support operation of such a device.

The fire remains under investigation, and no names are being released at this time.

