Power Outage In Chocolay Township Sunday
GLR News Update
Chocolay Township, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Marquette Board of Light and Power says a problem with a circuit recloser near the M-DOT Welcome Center on US-41 in Harvey was the cause of a power outage that lasted for several hours yesterday.
Residents in the Harvey area in Chocolay Township say the power went out sometime around 5:00 o’clock yesterday morning.
The BLP says crews were able to locate the problem with the circuit and had power fully restored by about 1:30 yesterday afternoon.
They add that if you are having any power-related problems to call them at (906) 228-0300.
