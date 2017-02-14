Ford Airport Adding Flight To Detroit

February 14, 2017 | Filed under: U.P. News Updates | Posted by:

GLR News Update

Kingsford, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Travelers in the south-central U.P. will soon have an option for getting to Detroit.

Officials with the Ford Airport in Kingsford say service with a non-stop flight to Detroit is beginning later this week.

The daily afternoon flight will depart at 4:30 p.m., central time.

Airport officials say the flight service, operated by Delta Airlines, begins this Friday.

