MQT City Commission OK’s Plan To Cut Energy Costs

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Marquette City Commission has approved an effort to cut city-wide energy expenses.

At their regular meeting last night in Marquette, the commission voted 5-2 to negotiate an agreement with Johnson Controls to conduct an efficiency study of city-owned buildings and facilities as well as systems such as street and traffic lights.

Following the study, an action plan would be set to make a series of improvements to cut the city’s energy expenses.

The study is expected to take about two months to complete.

Commissioners also unanimously approved a plan to upgrade current restroom and shower facilities at Marquette’s Tourist Park & Campground.

The upgrades would be made in conjunction with the building of new, fully accessible shower and bath facilities at the park.

