Two U.P. Murder Trials Underway

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – A pair of closely-watched murder trials are underway today in Upper Michigan.

Opening statements were made this morning in the trials of 49-year-old Gregory Ihander in Menominee County and 34-year-old Kelly Cochran in Iron County.

Ihander is charged with the murder of his former girlfriend, 43-year-old Jolene Eichorn of Carney.

His trial in Menominee is expected to last two weeks. Cochran is charged in the death and dismemberment of 53-year-old Christopher Regan of Iron River.

Her trial in Crystal Falls is expected to last three weeks.

