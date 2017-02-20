Ishpeming Fire Under Investigation
Ishpeming, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Ishpeming yesterday afternoon.
The fire was called in around 3:00 p.m. at an unoccupied residence at 600 North 1st Street on the corner of North 1st and East High Street.
Fire crews were called from several surrounding communities and flames and heavy smoke were found coming from the rear of the building.
There was no one inside of the building when the fire occurred and no injuries were reported.
The structure suffered extensive fire, smoke and water damage, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
If you have any information related to the fire or it’s cause, please call Ishpeming Police at (906) 486-4416.
