Ice Climber Injured In Alger Co. Fall
GLR News Update
Alger County, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew from Traverse City assisted with the rescue of an injured ice climber in Alger County Friday evening.
The crew was called in to airlift the unidentified woman out of a remote area at the Pictured Rocks Ice Caves after she fell while climbing.
The woman sustained injuries to her head and back, and the rough terrain made it necessary to call in the helicopter.
She was taken to Munising Memorial Hospital for treatment and there is no word on her condition at this time.
