UP 200 Shortened But Successful
GLR News Update
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Despite a shortened race trail due to unseasonably warm weather, officials with the UP Sled Dog Association are reporting a very successful running of the UP 200 Sled Dog Race.
The warm weather created a lack of snow that forced the race to finish in Chocolay Township at the Lakenenland sculpture park yesterday instead of Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette.
The winner of the race was Denis Tremblay of Quebec.
This was his fifth time as a musher in the race and his first time winning.
Martin Massicotte of Quebec was second, and Ward Wallin, from Two Harbors, Minnesota, finished in third.
